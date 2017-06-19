PIA promotes Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airline CEO Nayar Hayat has issued promotion orders of Sarfraz Ahmed from group six to seven on winning the International Champion Trophy 2017, a spokesman for the national carrier said on Sunday. Sarfraz Ahmed is Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team and also an important member of PIA cricket team, according to the spokesperson. Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, PIA chairman Irfan Elahi, and CEO Nayar Hayat have paid tributes to Pakistan cricket team on winning trophy in a thrilling style. –Staff Reporter

59 arrested for aerial firing

LAHORE: City police on Sunday said they arrested at least 59 people during a grand operation against one-wheeling and aerial firing in Lahore on the weekend. No less than 30 criminal cases were registered against the arrested persons with different police stations of the metropolis. All the arrested suspects were put behind the bars. A police spokesman said that the grand operation against one-wheeling and aerial firing was launched on the orders of Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf after massive public complaints. The divisional SPs constituted special police teams headed by the concerned station house officers to take action against the violators. The police teams launched the operation across the city and arrested 50 persons who were found involved in aerial firing and one-wheeling. Over two dozen young men were arrested by police for doing stunts on their motorcycles.–Staff Reporter

Dumper crushes labourer

LAHORE: A 35-year-old labourer was crushed to death under a dumper near Halloki bust stop in Kahna area, rescue workers said on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Naseer Ahmed, a resident of district Layyah. The deceased was working on the Ring Road project. On the day of incident, he was busy in work when a rashly-driven dumper ran over him. As a result, Naseer died on the spot. Police reached the spot and impounded the truck. –Staff Reporter

DSP held in corruption case

LAHORE: NAB Multan has arrested a DSP in a Rs750 million corruption case. The DSP has linked four DPOs to the corruption case, sources in the police department said on Sunday. They said the NAB chairman held a meeting on the Vehari police financial scam to know progress on the case. A DSP was arrested and he linked four DPOs to the corruption case. An amount of Rs750 million has been siphoned off in this case. The main player in this case, a superintendent, has been killed. –Staff Reporter

His family recorded a statement before the NAB Multan officials and said he was killed at the behest of one of the four DPOs and that his family members were living in fear.

NAB authorities have decided to make the DSP an approver against all these DPOs. The NAB chairman has directed the officials to show zero tolerance and fix all those involved in this scam.

Spokesman for NAB Nawazish said that he would comment on the news story only during office hours.