LAHORE - A 43-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead and several other citizens were wounded last week while fighting back criminals during armed robberies in Lahore.

Only in one week, robbers struck the provincial capital successfully for more than 180 times and made off with cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth millions of rupees. Also, at least eight cars and 25 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen away from different parts of the city during the same period.

The rising incidents of armed robberies have sent shocking waves across the metropolis ahead of Eid, with massive rush of customers at shopping malls, markets, and other bazaars. Literally, gangsters riding on motorcycles and equipped with pistols are roaming freely. They are robbing and killing innocent people with impunity as police are unable to trace and smash the active gangs of criminals.

On Wednesday, a trader was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in Badami Bagh area. Police identified the victim as Haji Muhammad, a resident of Hussain Park. Police sources said the victim was killed by gunmen as he tried to fight back armed bandits. Haji was sitting at his shop near Lohay Wali Pully when two gunmen riding on a motorcycle appeared there. They opened straight fire on the shopkeeper as he tried to make hue and cry.

The gunmen then fled on their two-wheeler after collecting cash. The victim sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. No arrest has been made yet.

Similarly, a car-rider was shot in his both legs by robbers as he offered resistance during an armed robbery attempt in the Sundar police precincts on Saturday. The brazen robbery took place in Sector-A of Bahria Town, police sources said. The injured man named by police as Imran was admitted to the Jinnah hospital in critical condition.

Imran, along with his family, was going to a nearby shopping mall when two gunmen stopped his vehicle on a busy road. The gunmen opened fire on the car driver and fled after snatching 27 tolas gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones and other valuables. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police were investigating the robbery-cum-shooting incident with no arrest made so far.

On Sunday, two robbers held up at a senior citizen at gunpoint in the same Sundar police precincts, depriving him of his motorcycle, mobile phone and wallet.

Dacoits are committing non-stop robberies in Lahore where police mounted one of the biggest security operations with the start of the holy month. Several operations rooms are activated to monitor the security situation with the help of modern technology including CCTV cameras. Thousands of policemen are also deployed across the city to counter street criminals and to guard markets and mosques.

The search operations launched by police in Lahore on a daily basis have also failed to control armed robberies even in this holy month. Hundreds of police are taking part in these combing operations. Officers are seen using biometric machines and android mobile phones to verify the particulars of individuals.

Also, there are hundreds of Dolphins Force squads in addition to dozens of police response units. They are supposed to chase the fleeing bandits. But they have failed to make any different as the incidents of street crimes are on the rise throughout the metropolis.

Gangsters equipped with pistols and riding on motorcycles committed most of the robberies in, Nawab Town, Model Town, Gulberg, Johar Town, Faisal Town, Sanda, Misri Shah, Mughalpura, South Cantonment, Satu Katla, Liaqatabad, Shahdara Town, Iqbal Town, Lytton Road, Ghaziabad, Green Town, Defense-A, Sabzazar, and, Nawan Kot police precincts.

The police last week also registered a sizeable surge in armed robberies across the province. Sources in the central police office said that more than 300 robberies including house robberies are taking place daily in the Punjab province. But the police reported only 25 per cent of the total crime incidents in order to hide heinous crime happenings.

On the other hand, the Punjab police killed more than 86 criminals during the first four months of this year as compared to 129 criminals who killed in shootouts during the corresponding period last year.

Police data show at least 3,989 armed robberies were reported during the first four months of this year against 4662 such cases reported during the corresponding period in 2015. Also, 241 cases of dacoity (involving more than five gunmen) were registered with the Punjab police during first four months of this year.

Some 3,680 cases of burglary were reported by the police this year against the 4,109 such cases registered during the same period last year. The provincial police registered 497 theft cases from January to April this year against the 514 theft cases reported during the corresponding period in 2016. However, the police claimed a considerable decrease in cattle theft cases this year as compared to the previous.

At least 1670 cattle theft cases were registered during the first four months of this year in Punjab while last year the police had reported 2011 case during the same period.

This year, the police reported at least 1,091 cases of motor vehicle snatching in the first four months while during the same period in 2016 the police had reported 1,260 cases. As far as the cases of motor vehicle theft are concerned, the police reported 4,721 cases against the previous year’s 5,537 cases reported during the same period.

Auto-lifting has become a booming business in this province where some 20,000 citizens are deprived of their vehicles every year. Less than 10 per cent of the total snatched or stolen vehicles are recovered by police annually, and thousands of auto-lifting cases are declared by police as “untraceable”.

The Lahore police department last year noted 20 minutes as average police response in the sprawling metropolis. For an instance, the police responded to 537 emergency calls on a single day. On 379 occasions, the police reached the crime scene within 20. Police took 30 minutes to reach 93 other spots. The patrolling units responded to at least 18 incidents after one hour. And, it took more than an hour to the policemen to reach seven other crime scenes.

The department has been struggling to ensure quick response to crime incidents and officers say traffic mess, bumpy roads along the metro-train site, and congested areas hinder police response in different areas.