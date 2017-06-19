LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has inspected the 1230 megawatt gas power plant in Haveli Bahadar Shah area of Jhang in detail on Monday. He visited different areas of the plant including the control room and expressed his satisfaction over the speed of work. The Chief Minister also held meetings with different engineers and workers there.

While talking to them, he said that they are doing national-service by working on a project of national importance and this role would always be remembered in the history. He said that this project is a milestone initiative for overcoming the darkness of load-shedding and added that 750 megawatt electricity generation would be started within a week which will be included in the national grid. This would help in further decreasing the load-shedding, he added. By the grace of Almighty Allah, electricity generation is going to start from today night from the Haveli Bahadar Shah plant on trial basis. The first turbine of this important project will start electricity production on trial basis, he added. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N government’s efforts for overcoming the load-shedding have started bearing fruit.

While talking to the media-men, during his visit to Haveli Bahadar Shah Power Plant, the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that we have to fight both darkness as well as its supporters and vowed that we will succeed on both the fronts with the support of the people and by grace of Almighty Allah. He said that the elements desirous of our failure in journey to development, in fact, want to see the people unsuccessful, but conscious people of Pakistan will not allow it to happen. He said that the development made in the energy production during the last four years has no resemblance in the 70-year history of Pakistan. He vowed that domestic as well as industrial consumers will be provided required electricity. He paid tributes to local & international experts and workers working day and night in scorching heat on this important project with commitment and passion. He further said that the PML-N government is setting new records of development in Punjab while the opponents are remained engross in leveling allegations. An amount of Rs. 90 billion will be spent on this project, concluded the Chief Minister.