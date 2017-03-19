LAHORE - Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains has said the newly-introduced “Local Eye” software will successfully bridge the communication gap between the police and the public representatives.

The latest software will formally be activated on March 23 in Lahore, the CCPO added while presiding over a meeting held at the Qurban Police Lines on Saturday. The top police officers during the meeting also reviewed the progress and working of the newly-launched Safe City Authority.

Several parliamentarians also attended the meeting which took place at the headquarters of Punjab integrated command, control, and communication centre.

Members of the national and provincial assemblies including Zakia Shahnawaz, Mian Munshi, Chourdhry Shahbaz, and Mahar Mushtaq were also present on this occasion. Police officers including DIG (Investigation) Choudhry Sultan, DIG (Security) Dr Moin, SSP (Admin) Rana Ayyaz Saleem, SSP Athar Ismail, SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashir Mecon, and Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed also attended the meeting besides others.

Lahore CCPO Amin Wains further said that the basic purpose to launch the software was to bring the public representatives into national consortium as per the vision of Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

City police department last week launched the new mobile application “Local Eye” in collaboration with Strategic Reforms Unit to bridge communication gap between police officers and elected representatives.

This software will help the Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and Councilors of the local union councils to contact the top ranking police officers within a few minutes in case of any problem. The public representatives can also report complaints against police, he said.

“This is our mission to serve the people. This software will help police and public representatives to start working together to solve the problems being faced by communities,” the city police chief said. He reiterated that the terrorists and enemies of Pakistan would be defeated by the police with the support of public representatives.

Meanwhile, police officer Athar Ismail briefed the parliamentarians about the functioning of the Safe City Authority. The MNAs and MPAs lauded the efforts of the city police department for introducing multiple initiatives regarding security monitoring and surveillance in Punjab capital city.