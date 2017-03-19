LAHORE - A man Saturday shot dead his 45-year-old wife during a scuffle at their house in Chuhng police precincts. The man later reached the police station and courted his arrest.

Sikandar killed his wife Mansha Bibi with a rifle. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The police registered a murder case under section 302 of the PPC against Sikandar and were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a youth died when a tractor-trolley bumped into his motorcycle near Khokhar Pind in Badami Bagh police area, police said yesterday. Rescue workers said the youth, identified as Sameer, died on the spot. The tractor driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating the accident.

Robbed of life

A man was shot at and wounded during an armed robbery in Badami Bagh area, police sources said.

Imran Gujjar riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when two gunmen stopped him near Lohay Wali Pulli. The gunmen held up the motorcyclists and demanded cash and mobile phone.

As the man offered resistance, the bandits opened straight fire at him and fled after snatching purse and mobile phone. The victim was admitted to the Mayo hospital with bullet injuries. The police were investigating the incident.