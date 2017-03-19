LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Member National Assembly (MNA) Sohail Shukat Butt in the murder case of PPP leader Babar Butt.

The court directed the suspect to deposit Rs100,000 as surety bond and also personal surety.

The counsel for the petitioner pleaded that his client had nothing to do with the murder of Babar Butt but he was being implicated in the case for their old enmity. He apprehended that police would arrest his client who had nothing to do with the murder of Babar Butt.

The counsel prayed that Sohail Shaukat Butt be granted pre-arrest bail as he wanted to join the investigation.

At this, the court granted him pre-arrest bail until March 24.

On March 12, Babar Butt was gunned down at his residence in Manawan area. On March 14, Qaisar Sohail Butt, the victim’s brother, lodged FIR with Manawan police station against the suspects including the PML-N MNA Sohail Shaukat Butt under sections 302, 109, 452 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA and 148 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The complainant told the police that his brother and Waheed Butt were sitting in the drawing room of their house at the night of the incident to finalise the plan to welcome Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the suspects, Atif and Irfan, suddenly barged into the drawing room and opened fire at his brother.

As a result, the victim received bullet injuries at his face, chest and other parts of the body. The suspects fled from the back-side of the house while firing, according to the complainant.

Babar’s brothers shifted him to the Services Hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

Briefing about the motive behind the murder, Qaiser Sohail said that they had an old enmity with the suspects. They had murdered their father Muhammad Salim Butt. The victim, Babar had survived four murder attempts.

The complainant further alleged that the suspects, he named in the FIR, killed his brother on abetment of Sohail Shaukat Butt, Shafqat Ali Butt and Manawan SHO Nasrullah Chatha.

Charing Cross

attack facilitators remanded

An anti-terrorism court Saturday remanded to Counter Terrorism Department 30-day physical custody of four alleged facilitators of Charring Cross suicide attack in which 15 people died and 83 others got injured.

The CTD officials produced the suspects before the court under strict security arrangements. The officials pleaded the court to grant physical remand of the suspects for further interrogation. They said that the suspects were taken into custody after prime suspect Anwaarul Haq told them about them.

Anwaarul Haq was already on remand. Other suspects include Irfan Khan, Attaur Rehman, Abdullah and Imran Shah. Under anti-terrorism law, an investigating agency may have physical custody of a suspect up to 90-days.

On Feb 16, at least 15 people including two senior police officials lost their lives and 84 others fell injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up among the protesting chemists at Charring Cross, Mall Road.