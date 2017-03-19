LAHORE - Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the Lahore High Court would take up on Monday the petition of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation seeking direction for provision of security for a March 23 function to mark death anniversary of Bhagat Singh at Fawara Chowk, Shadman.

Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi advocate, chairman of the foundation, moved the petition to the LHC submitting that they had to mark death anniversary of Bhagat Singh at Fawar Chowk and they requested the police authorities for security. But the authorities did not listen to them despite several requests, he added. Qureshi requested the court to order the police to provide them security for the function.