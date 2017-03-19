LAHORE - President Mamnoon Hussain has advised the youth to focus on acquiring higher education particularly in science, technology and IT to contribute in the progress and development of Pakistan.

He was addressing the 61st convocation of Government Islamia College (GIC) Railway Road at Alhamra Hall on Saturday. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Punjab University vice chancellor and GIC Principal Professor Tahir Javed were also present.

Mamnoon Hussain said it was great honour for him to participate in the convocation of Islamia College Lahore, which remained centre of Pakistan Movement for Punjab and adjoining areas. “Today, this esteemed institution (Islamia College Lahore) is completing 125 years of existence,” he added and called for promoting legacy and traditions of our predecessors.

The president further said Government Islamia College has much more responsibility in identifying nation's issues as well as providing their viable solutions, asserting that this can be possible only when these institutions turn into Centre of Excellence for promotion of knowledge.

He also emphasized that it was prime responsibility of the GIC students and faculty members to uphold prestige and dignity of this eminent seat of learning to take forward the legacy and teachings of Quaid-i-Azam.

Mamnoon congratulated the graduating students and hoped that they, in their practical life, would continue to work for the betterment of Pakistan. He also gave away medals to the position-holder students of various disciplines.

The GIC principal also presented a shield to the president.