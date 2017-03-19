LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that revamping of 40 DHQ and THQ hospitals is being carried out on fast track.

“Within four months, these hospitals would present a new look and different culture,” the minister said while addressing a monthly meeting on Saturday.

“Medical Superintendents are the custodian and team leaders of government hospitals who have to lead their doctors, nurses and paramedics staff for providing quality healthcare to the patients and they are responsible to implement government’s decisions and agenda of reforms in the hospitals,” the Imran added.

Besides Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Provincial Director IRMNCH Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Additional Secretaries of the department, officers of Project Management Unit, Director Policy & Strategic Planning Unit and Medical Superintendents of the hospitals attended the meeting.

The minister took serious note of the incident in THQ Hospital Gojra in which doctors had mistakenly carried out eye operation of an elderly attendant instead of the patient. He directed the secretary to hold an inquiry into the incident.

He said that responsibility should be fixed and action taken against the responsible doctor.

During the meeting, necessary instructions were given to the Medical Superintendents regarding patient safety, infection control and surveillance of operation theaters. It was informed that patient’s record tracking system would also be established in each hospital under Health Information Management System.

Secretary Ali Jan Khan informed that janitorial services, security, parking, horticulture, landscaping, plumbing, clinical and electric works services in 40 DHQ and THQ Hospitals have been outsourced.

The doctors and paramedics of the said hospitals have also been trained by University of Health Sciences, according to the secretary.