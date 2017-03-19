LAHORE - A 20-year-old woman was killed when a gun went off accidentally at a house in Shahdara, police claimed on Saturday. The woman was identified by police as Almas Bibi.

Her family told the police that 13-year-old Atif was playing with a pistol when it went off, all of a sudden. As a result, his sister Almas received a bullet in the chest and died instantly. The police have arrested the boy and also seized a pistol from his possession. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Further investigations were underway.