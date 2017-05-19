LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday returned from China. Talking to the media at airport, he called his tour ‘successful from every aspect’.

“The participation of all the four chief ministers in One Belt, One Road Forum has given message to the world that we will march together for progress and prosperity of the country,” Shehbaz said.

The CM advocated for the Chinese project and shared with the media the respect he received there. He spoke highly of the love and affection the Chinese leadership gave to him.

Deals worth trillion of rupees were sealed between Pakistan and China, he said, adding that these agreements would usher in the era of development and prosperity in Pakistan. He said Chinese investment to Pakistan would be enhanced due to the recent successful visit.

New CPNE office-bearers greeted

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the newly-elected Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President of Zia Shahid, Secretary General Ijazul Haq and other office-bearers.

In his felicitation message to CPNE President Zia Shahid, Secretary General Ijazul Haq, Senior Vice President Shaheen Qureshi, Vice President Punjab Rehmat Ali Razi, Vice President Sindh Amir Mehmood, Vice President KP Haroon Shah, Vice President Balochistan Anwar Sajid and Vice President Islamabad Mehtab Khan, the he hoped that new body would continue to play their effective role for the solution of problems of the newspaper industry.

He further hoped that the office-bearers will also play their vibrant role for the freedom of journalism and promotion of democratic norms in the society.