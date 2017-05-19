LAHORE - The traffic police have launched the second phase of a special campaign against untrained drivers, unfit dumpers and other heavy vehicles to control the increasing accidents.

A police spokesman Thursday said the drive was launched across the province on the orders of Punjab inspector general of police Muhammad Usman Khatak.

According to Punjab DIG Traffic Farooq Mazhar, during this campaign at least 166,227 oil tankers, trucks, dumpers, tractor-trolleys, and other long vehicles were checked throughout the province.

All the district heads of the traffic police were directed to maintain the data of dumpers and trucks so that action could be taken against unfit vehicles and untrained drivers.

During the special checking, the traffic police issued challan tickets to at least 8,467 dumper truck, 5,911 oil tankers, and 24,116 other long vehicles.

The police also filed cases against 2,044 drivers over different violations. Similarly, the police impounded at least 6,793 unfit vehicles.

DIG Traffic Farooq Mazhar has further directed the traffic officers to visit bus stands in all the districts of the province to check the fitness certificates of the vehicles and licenses of the drivers as part the special drive.

The police reiterated their resolve to ensure traffic laws at all costs.