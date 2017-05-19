LAHORE - All Pakistan Clerk Association Punjab chapter Thursday organised a farewell for former director general of Mines and Minerals Afzaal Butt on his retirement.

Minister for Mines Ch Sher Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. A large number of employees, APCA office bearers, former DGs and incumbent DG attended the sitting

The speakers highlighted the services of DG Afzaal Butt for the department. DG Butt constructed a new complex, arranged workshops and trained officers.