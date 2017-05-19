LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Thursday rejected request of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) seeking extension in physical remand of Nespak General Manager Sohail Majeed and junior engineer Wasail Iftikhar allegedly involved in corruption in Orange Line Metro Training project.

Judicial Magistrate Imtiaz Bajwa passed the order while observing that the officials of the authority could not submit any concrete evidence against the suspects during their nine-day physical remand. The magistrate observed that the court cannot entertain such stereotyped requests for remand of the suspects.

Both the suspects were facing the charges of corruption that they did not build some pillars of the project as stronger as they should have and thus they caused loss to the national exchequer. The ACE officials had alleged them that they had embezzled Rs 25 million in connivance of two former contractors.

However, the defence counsel opposed the arguments of the ACE officials saying that the case registered against the suspects was baseless. He submitted that the amount under question was recovered from the security deposit by the contractor company.

The counsel requested the court to reject the demand of the ACE officials and send them on judicial remand. The court allowed his request. The court directed the ACE director general to take action against the IO for poor performance.