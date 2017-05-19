LAHORE - The Lahore Museum Thursday arranged a seminar to mark the International Museum Day.

The objective of celebrating the day is to raise the awareness among public about their past highlight the importance of museums in the development of society.

The museum administration allowed free entry to the public. The museum publications and brochures of different galleries were also distributed among the visitors to get them acquainted with rich cultural heritage of the region.

Senior Research Officer of the Museum Iffat Azeem gave presentation titled, “Preliminary Report on the Discovery of Ethnological Heads by Schlagintweit Brothers in Lahore Museum” in commemoration of the day in Lahore Museum Auditorium.

The visitors lauded the role of Lahore Museum being played effectively as an educational-cum-cultural institution by preserving, up keeping and projecting the invaluable cultural heritage.