LAHORE - Opposition in Punjab Assembly will agitate the issue of International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) decision to stay the execution of Indian spy Kalbhoshan Jadhav in today’s assembly session.

Opposition has termed the ICJ’s decision against the principles of justice and government’s failure on the diplomatic front as it failed to plead its case before the court.

Before start of the assembly session, parliamentary leaders of all the opposition parties are scheduled to assemble in the chamber of opposition leader to formulate a joint strategy on the issue.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Mehmoodur Rashid said in a statement yesterday that government should not have accepted the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the first place. He alleged that government did not fulfill its responsibility to plead the case in an effective manner.

Rashid also submitted a resolution in the Assembly secretariat on Thursday condemning the ICJ decision on the execution of Indian spy. It says that ICJ’s decision is not only an open interference in Pakistan’s affairs, it is also a conspiracy against it. The resolution further reads that it was foolish on government’s part to accept jurisdiction of the ICJ in this matter.

It calls upon the federal government to raise Kalbhoshan’s issue at the world forums in an effective way to expose Indian conspiracy to fan terrorism inside Pakistan.