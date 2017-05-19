LAHORE - The Punjab Vocational Training Council signed four MOUs with Chinese companies regarding teachers training and establishment of Chinese language labs.

This was done during the just-concluded visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, a country regarded as time-tested friend of Pakistan.

During the visit, the Punjab chief minister also inaugurated Punjab-China industrial road show at Tianjin, China. There, he highlighted the salient features of Pak-China relationship including the effects of CPEC on Pakistan’s economy.

Four agreements between Chinese institutions/companies and Vocational and Technical Institutes of Punjab were signed. Two MOUs were signed by PVTC Managing Director Sajid Naseer Khan.

One agreement was signed by Mr. Jack Liu, Manager BESTEASY (Beijing) Translations Corporation for teachers training and establishment of Chinese language labs in PVTC institutes while the other agreement was signed by Mr. Sajid Naseer Khan with Ms. Lei Lin, General Manager Chongqing Me Idian Overseas Labour Co. Ltd for imparting training to PVTC trainees as per the needs of Chinese companies working in Pakistan and Middle East.

An understanding of PVTC was also reached with Tianjin Light Industry Vocational and Technical College (TLIVTC), a public sector organization, for the establishment of institute for light engineering including die and mould making, electrical and mechanical integration including automation and robotics in collaboration with PVTC.

As a first step their team will visit Pakistan for training of master trainers

Various Chinese companies working in Pakistan and Middle East, especially the ones working for the Orange Line project in Pakistan have shown keen interest to employ PVTC-trained work force in their projects.

Three companies are planning to visit PVTC head office in Lahore in the last week of the current month to explore further possibilities of mutual cooperation.