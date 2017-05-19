LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has claimed the Sharif family will come out triumphant in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) inquiry into Panama case.

“This matter, at the most, may become a case for trial,” the minister said while talking to the media here on Thursday.

Rana Sana sounded very confident that the PML-N will also win the election 2018 on the basis of its performance. “Due to successful policies of the government, Pakistan stands with 68 countries which economically connect three sub-continents of the world. Pakistan is making hectic efforts to bring maximum investment from these countries,” he added.

To a question on the International Court of Justice decision to stay execution of Indian spy Kalbushan Jhadav, the law minister maintained the ICJ did not have jurisdiction to hear the case. However, he held, the government will frame its strategy for the future course in light of what has happened so far.

About the demands of the PTI and others for making JIT report on Dawn Leaks public, Sanaullah said it is discretionary to the government under the law, to publish or not publish a report or publish it partially.

“The Opposition can bring in bill to amend the law if it wanted to have the JIT report public,” he added.

When asked about former president Asif Ali Zardari’s statement that ‘tiger’(referring to the PML-N electoral symbol) is a beast who hunts weak animals, the law minister asked what does the ‘arrow’ (electoral symbol of PPP) do? Whether it is used to eat food, he added, referring to deadly use of arrow.

He further said the politics of Imran Khan was breathing its last and the JIT report on Panama would prove the last nail in its coffin. “Imran Khan wanted death of the Sharifs’ politics through Dawn Leaks, but it has caused the death of his own politics and the remaining burial of the same will be held after the report will see the sun.”

Replying a question on terrorism in the country, Sana said the military operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fassad have factored 90 per cent end to terrorism in the country. “Terror hideouts in Wazirastan areas have been totally scrapped while terrorist camps across the borders are still operational,” he told the media.

To a question on the character assassination campaign of security institutions allegedly by the PTI on social media, Rana Sana termed it regrettable and warned of strict action against the perpetrators of this campaign. He said the nation and the institutions were satisfied on Dawn Leaks yet Imran Khan has not come to rest and is continuing the politics of chaos and disturbance.

“No matter how many efforts Imran Khan will make, he is not destined to become the prime minister ever.”

The PTI, he said will again be defeated in the election 2018.