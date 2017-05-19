LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting Thursday to reviewed progress on ongoing infrastructure projects.

The six-km Elevated Expressway project from Ravi Bridge to Kala Shah Kaku on GT Road and Metro Bus to Rachna Town also came under discussion.

The CM issued directives to complete the feasibility of Elevated Expressway project, according to a handout.

CM Shehbaz, a week ago, had given almost the same directives for speedy completion of its feasibility and called for constituting a committee to finalise recommendations for the project in five days.

Recommendations of the committee, headed by the communication and works secretary, were also reviewed during this Thursday’s meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said all the development projects are being completed speedily throughout the province.

Transport Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, MNA Malik Riaz, MPA Ghazali Saleem Butt, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Secretary Finance and concerned officials were present on the occasion.