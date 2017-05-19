LAHORE - Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf Thursday came down hard on station house officers for their failure to control crime in their jurisdiction.

The operations police chief also called explanation from the sub divisional police officers (DSPs) for poor monitoring.

DIG Haider Ashraf was presiding over an anti-crime meeting of the city police division at police headquarters.

SP City, all circle officers, and station house officers were also present on this occasion. According to a police spokesman, the station house officers (SHO)s of Nolakha, Akbari Gate, Lower Mall, Data Darbar, Bhati Gate, Misri Shah, New Anarkali, Shahdra, Shahdara Town, Shadbagh, Shafiqabad, and Badami Bagh were admonished during the meeting. The DIG reviewed the crime reports in April and expressed his dissatisfaction over the rising crime rate.

He scolded them and warned over their failure to rein in criminals.

Also, the deputry inspector general issued show-cause notices to several SHOs and circle officers. He directed the SHOs to step up their effort for ensure protection to public. He also issued directives to increase raids to arrest proclaimed offenders and criminals involved in firearms smuggling and those behind drug peddling.

Six arrested with fake

currency notes

The city police claimed to have smashed a gang of criminals involved in the printing and distribution of fake currency notes by arresting its six members during an operation.

Lahore’s SP Civil Lines Ali Raza told reporters that the police also seized fake currency, 20 mobile phones, four print-screens, two printers, cash-counting machines, and laptops from their possession.

A female identified by police as Safiya Begum was also among the arrested. Police named the other accused persons as Usman, Sajjad Ali, Tanvir, Amir, and Khurram Shahzad. The officer also claimed that the accused used to supply fake currency notes to other parts of the country. Further investigations were underway.

Expat gets possession

of Rs10m house

After the intervention of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, a Canada-based expatriate has got possession of his house worth Rs10 million in a Housing Society of Lahore.

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said Imtiazud Din Siraj of Canada lodged a complaint with the commission, stating he booked a 10-marla house in a Housing Scheme in 2010 and paid Rs10 million.

The house was to be handed over within three years but the owner could not get the possession even after seven years, Bhatti said. The overseas Pakistanis commissioner said Imtiaz adding that after this complaint, the relevant officers of OPC and Lahore Cantonment Board (LCB) contacted the society management and got the possession after hective efforts.