LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted ‘surprise visits’ to wheat procurement centres in Narowal and Wazirabad tehsils of Gujranwala.

According to a handout released by the Directorate General Public Relation, the CM’s visit was unplanned and he arrived at the centres without the protocol and escort.

The district administration and other authorities concerned were also oblivious of the chief executive’s tour, the directorate stated.

The DGPR also released a photo showing the CM expressing solidarity with farmers and listening to their complaints.

He expressed displeasure over lying of carpet at Wazirabad wheat procurement centre and ordered suspension the food inspector.

The farmers were satisfied with the distribution of gunny bags and thanked the CM for ensuring distribution of gunny bags in his personal supervision, the handout said.

It maintained that Shehbaz assured the farmers of fixing their problems, saying that he was busy with addressing their complaints even in China.

He said that farmers are not alone and he has always been standing with them in every moment; and adding that he would go to every extent to safeguard their interests.

Shehbaz Sharif checked the register of distribution of gunny bags at the center and issued on-spot instructions for the redressal of problems of farmers.

Later, the Chief Minister took a tour of Mandi Khel wheat procurement center in Narowal district. He inspected in detail the wheat procurement campaign and distribution of gunny bags among the farmers.

A large number of farmers gathered at the arrival of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister took notice of delay in issuance of gunny bags to an elder farmer and reprimanded the officials concerned. He warned against lethargy and vowed to protect the rights of growers.