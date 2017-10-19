LAHORE - Former chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawyers ‘wing Ch Naseer Ahmad Bhutta has been appointed Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab. The Punjab government Wednesday notified the appointment of Bhutta as the chief information commissioner. Bhutta resigned as additional atorney general of Pakistan the other day. He was holding the pillars of AG after the retirement of the first Chief Information Commissioner Mazhar Hussain Minhas. Mazhar was former district and sessions judge.