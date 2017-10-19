LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on a police vehicle in New Saryab area of Quetta.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives, he prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM said such attacks cannot shatter peace resolve of the nation.

Condemning the blast, Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu called for forging unity to fight off terrorism.

He also laid stress on promoting tolerance and interfaith harmony. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and said sacrifices of their near and dear ones will never be wasted.

