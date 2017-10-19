LAHORE - A sessions court Wednesday freed the daughter of an PML-N MPA booked on the charges of murdering a teenage servant at her home after all the witnesses turned hostile.

During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses but later they changed their stance which subsequently led to the acquittal of Fouzia, the daughter of PML-N MPA Shahjahan. Fouzia secured pre-arrest bail as the Akbari police booked her over the charges of servant Akhtar Ali’s murder. On July 11, the body of 16-year-old Akhtar was found from the house of the MPA, the police said.

The court was told that the body, packed in a sack, also bore torture marks, which were endorsed by postmortem report.

Police added the sections of Anti-Terrorism Act-1997 but an ATC struck down the provisions and referred the matter to the court of ordinary jurisdiction.