Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Hindus on Diwali. He said the festival promotes a sense of service along with infusing the sentiments of unity and cohesion in the people. He went on: “Diwali creates the passions of brotherhood and goodwill among the people and this festival of Hindu community is also a symbol of happiness and passions. Hindus have played an important role in process of national development and their contribution to different sectors of life, including socio-economic and political sectors, is commendable.” He said all minorities enjoy equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan. Pakistani Hindus are respectable part of the society and greater socialisation among the people of different faiths will promote the message of brotherhood, peace, and harmony, concluded the CM. –Staff Reporter

Minister enquires after comedian

Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq visited Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday to enquire after the health of Javaid Kodoo. Renowned stage comedian has underwent surgery for stomach ulcer. MS Dr Ghulam Sabir and other clinicians briefed the minister about the condition of the artist. Dr Ghulam Sabir informed that emergency surgery has been performed due to rupture of cancer. Prof Afsar Ali Bhatti performed the surgery. Kh Salman Rafiq said that government would bear all expanses of treatment of famous artist. He directed the hospital administration to provide all facilities and special care to the ailing artist. Meanwhile, Kh Salman Rafiq visited Jinnah Hospital. He took a round of different wards and reviewed the treatment facilities and cleanliness arrangements. –Staff Reporter

CM says Safe City near completion

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the work on Safe City project in Lahore is nearing completion. “The project will be an example of quality and transparency. The third-party validation of this project will also be done,” the CM said while addressing the project review meeting through the video link Wednesday. Shehbaz added the project will play an effective role for the protection of life and property of the people. He said that use of latest technology is need of the hour. He said the Punjab government is pursuing the policy of making use of the latest technology in public sector institutions to improve their service delivery. This project should be moved further in an organized manner by working as a team. Minister Ayub Gadhi, Adviser Rana Maqbool and senior officials attended the meeting. –Staff Reporter

Moot on Sir Syed today

The Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) in collaboration with Sir Syed Taleem Tehzeb-o-Akhlaq Foundation will organise a seminar on Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on Thursday (today) at 10:30am at Al-Raazi Hall. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Daily Pakistan Chief Editor Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Syed Mahmood Asadullah, Justice (r) MA Shahid Siddiqi, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Govt Post Graduate Islamia College for Women Principal Farzana Shaheen and others will attend the seminar. Another moot titled ‘Youth and Future Challenges – Role of Teachers and Students” will be held at the Institute of Business Administration. Lt Gen (r) Ashraf Saleem will be the guest speaker on the occasion. –Staff Reporter

Rs550m for horticulture along Orange Line

A sum of Rs550 million will be spent on horticulture works along the entire 27 kilometer route of Orange Line, 26 stations, depot and stabling yard. This was informed at a meeting of steering committee to review progress on Orange Line Wednesday with Adviser to CM Kh Ahmad Hasan in the chair. Taking note of the bottlenecks in the smooth flow of traffic at certain points along the route, he directed chalking out a geometric plan for trouble-free traffic movement at Tokhar Niaz Baig Chowk and Daroghawala Junction. –Staff Reporter