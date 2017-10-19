Headmistress, students greeted for winning world award

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the headmistress and students of Government Girls High School of Gojra for winning the International School Award of the British Council. He said Pakistani students have tremendous talents and they have always achieved success for the country. The students of Government Girls High School of Gojra are the bright future of the country who have proved with their hard work that new generation has abilities to excel in life. –Staff Reporter

UET ranking improves

The Lahore University of Engineering and Technology has found its place on the list of top-200 universities of Asia. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) revealed its latest ranking on Wednesday showing significant improvements in university ranking as previously it stood 241st. In a statement, VC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said: “The credit goes to teachers as well as students. University administration is taking every step to raise quality of research and development. It is aimed at finding its position among top fifty universities.”–Staff Reporter

Balochistan students on study tour

A delegation of 40 students from Balochistan Residential College (BRC), Khuzdar, Balochistan, yesterday visited the Government College University, Lahore on a study tour. The delegation, headed by BRC Khuzdar senior faculty member Prof Mattiur Rehman, visited various academic departments of GCU. Addressing the students, GCU Director Sports Mr Khadim Ali Khan said “We are all Pakistanis and we have to serve and protect our country without considering our castes, sects and personal interests. He told the students that GCU had produced countless legendary personalities, including Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Nobel Prize winner Dr Abdus Salam, adding that most of the scientists who carried out nuclear tests and designed missile system also belonged to this institution. The students also visited Library, Sports Complex and Naqoosh Museum. They termed their visit very beneficial for their studies and said they had learned a lot from the teacher and students of GCU. –Staff Reporter