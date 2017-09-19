LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday presided over a high level meeting on the clean drinking water project through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister expressed his displeasure with the absence of a unified strategy for implementation of the project. “Why have separate strategies been adopted for execution of this project of public interest? I need an answer,” he said. He said that he was answerable to the Allah Almighty as well as people of the province. He said that all concerned officials and departments were required to work like a team to achieve the goals. He said that had there been an effective check and balance system in place, separate strategies would have not been adopted.

This situation is very pitiable, he added. “We are required to provide clean drinking water to people in the province and there will be no progress if duties are performed this way,” he said. He said that action would be taken against those responsible for a lack of coordination.

Chairman of the Saaf Pani Company (South), secretary for housing, secretary for the local government, chief executive officer of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (North and South) as well as officials and foreign experts attended the meeting from the Civil Secretariat through video link. The Punjab chief secretary, chairman of the planning and development department and other concerned officials also attended the meeting from Model Town.