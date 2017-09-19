LHC extends stay on MDCAT results

The Lahore High Court on Monday extended stay on announcement of Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2017, till September 25. Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders on petitions filed by Ayesha Bin Tariq and other candidates challenging the MDCAT 2017. As the proceedings started, a University of Health Sciences's counsel told the court that according to investigation, the MDCAT 2017 paper was not leaked and no evidence was found in this regard. He pointed out that the controversy started on social media after the test. A provincial law officer submitted that the Punjab chief minister had also formed a committee to probe the MDCAT paper leak and the committee had submitted its finding to the authorities concerned. However, he added, no details of the findings were available at present. At this, the court adjourned the matter till September 25 and sought inquiry committee report besides asking petitioners to file replication. The petitioners had submitted that more than 65,000 students appeared in MDCAT being held on August 20. They alleged that the paper was leaked ahead of time and if the result was announced on basis of the test then it would be an injustice to deserving students. They pleaded the court to set aside the test. –APP

DC reviews Muharram arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed chaired a meeting at Nadir Hall on Monday to review arrangements for the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram. License holders of processions and majalis, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Headquarter, Assistant Commissioners, representatives of MCL, LWMC, WASA, LESCO, PTCL, SNGPL, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and other relevant departments attended the meeting. Sumair assured license holders of proper security for processions and majalis. –Staff Reporter

PU to ensure admissions on merit: VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has said that his administration would ensure admissions in all disciplines strictly on merit basis and maximum facilities for the candidates. Dr Zafar says the university is making rapid improvement in all spheres and next year the whole admission process will be digitalised. “We will receive applications from candidates online in order to facilitate them,” he adds. The Punjab University has opened admissions in BSc (Hons) BS, B.Ed, BBIT, BFA, B.Com, BBA, MA, M.Ed. MSc, MPA, MBA, MFA, M.Com (3.5 year), MIM, MIOM, MBSM Morning & Self-Supporting (Afternoon/Replica/Evening) programs for the academic year 2017-18. The last date for submission of form is September 28, 2017. –Staff Reporter

Abrar Ahmad gets PhD degree

The Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Abrar Ahmad s/o Muhammad Bashir Khan in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “Role of Migrants in Making of Modern Faisalabad 1947-1960”. –Staff Reporter

DPO, driver injured on road

Lodhran District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz and his driver were injured as a tractor-trolley collided head-on with their vehicle near Century Paper Mills, Raiwind, on Monday. The DPO was returning to Lodhran from Lahore in a vehicle No LDG-1016. They were shifted to Trauma Centre for treatment. –APP

PO held for human smuggling

The FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell in Lahore arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in six cases of human smuggling on Monday. According to an FIA spokesman, Dr Arshad Ali received millions of rupees from complainants/affectees in pretext to send them European countries for employment. Further investigation is ongoing. –APP

UVAS holds sports contests

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged various sports competitions including archery, badminton and table tennis, as part of Higher Education Commission's 15 years celebrations in City Campus Sports Complex on Monday. In archery male & female contest category, Zeeshan Mahmood and Hajra from Department of Food Science & Human Nutrition won 1st position. –APP

In badminton male & female contest category, Tahir Islam from Department of Microbiology and Sehrish Saleem (M.Phil) secured 1st position. In table tennis male and female contest category, Noman Abid from Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology and Iqra Nazir (MPhil) bagged 1st position. UVAS Sports Board Chairman Dr Rana Muhammad Ayyub chaired prize distribution ceremony and gave away trophies to winners of all contests. Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal and Assistant Director Humaira Latif and a number of students were present on the occasion.–APP