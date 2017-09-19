LAHORE - Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said local doctors have professional ability on a par with international medics.

Addressing the second convocations of Gujranwala Medical College Monday, he said t workload of patients at hospitals was an issue and as such it was difficult to satisfy each and every individual. Elected representatives, Vice Chancellor UHS Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Principal GMC Prof Aftab Mohsin, members Board of Management GMC, MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Dr Anwar Amman, faculty members, doctors, fresh graduates and their parents attended the function.

The minister said that mistakes of doctors were not intentional but human errors. He said that teachers were valuable assets who were role models for young doctors and medical students. He urged fresh graduates to work hard for fulfilling dreams of parents.

Earlier, Prof Aftab Mohsin said that 98 graduates (male & female) were awarded degrees. He said that GMC has become best teaching institute in Pakistan. On this occasion, oath was also administered to the fresh graduates.