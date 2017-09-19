The old game of wondering what the Quaid-e-Azam would have said had he been alive today might well have worn thin, for he would have been 140 had he been alive this death anniversary. Indeed, he had struggled for Pakistan so late into life that he was almost 71 when it was created. Wasn’t it enough to ask of anyone, to have called a country into being? Couldn’t we have built up the country ourselves that we wanted a sick old man to do it for us?

Still, if there was any point to complaining, it would be about the lockdowns that were inflicted on Lahore in the name of security because of the World XI T20 matches at the Gaddafi. Lahoris were sacrificed at the altar of restoring international cricket. The police were given a free hand, and apparently took out their anger on the citizenry at being allowed passage without payment, by imposing a security plan that shut down the city.

Most Lahoris would have traded off a freer passage for a higher risk of an attack on the players. The only team to have been attacked, back in 2009, Sri Lanka, is going to be back next month for one T20, and then the West Indies is due in November for a series. Wonder what will happen if there’s a Test scheduled for Lahore. Will shoot-at-sight orders be issued to the cops? Or will the Army be called in, complete with tanks and artillery?

As it is, the traffic mess was not helped by the induction of police from other districts. Second to none when conducting a lathi charge, such cops turn all shifty-eyed when asked how to get to Point B after they’ve placed a block across the only way to get there. Their reply is, “Don’t ask me. I’m from Multan.”

Multan, I had always thought, was a good place, a city of sufis like Bahauddin Zakriya and Shah Rukne Alam, but not only is the home of traffic cops who don’t know any of the paths of Lahore, or of the other ousted PM (Yousaf Reza Gillani), but also of Sher Zaman Qureshi, the LHCBA Multan Bench President who got away with contempt of court by causing a riot at the LHC’s principal seat, and Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is to replace Khurshid Shah as Leader of the Opposition if the PTI gets its way.

Terror doesn’t seem to have been conquered, with the latest episode being the bomb blast at London’s Parsons Green tube station, which left 28 injured. And then there was the man who was arrested in Paris after injuring five in a knife attack, while shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. No one was killed in Russia, but 190 places were evacuated in 70 cities, 20 in Moscow alone, because of bomb threats. This was after Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif visited to drum up support after Pakistan was accused of harbouring terrorists there.

Khwaja Asif, it may be remembered was given the nickname ‘Rabid Raccoon’ when Defence Minister, in honour of Mike ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, when the latter took over as President Trump’s Defense Secretary. Khwaja Asif has dropped the nick, because the Secretary of State doesn’t have one, unless it’s ‘’Big Oil.’ Khawaja Asif has been succeeded by Khurram ‘Whacko Sumo’ Dastagir Khan.

I’m not sure he wants to continue cooperation with the USA, because frankly, maybe the US armed forces have lost it. I mean, there’s been an explosion at Fort Bragg where one soldier has died and 14 injured. It happened a day after the fire at Camp Pendleton which left 15 Marines hurt, and five critical. And, y’know, in what can only be considered dereliction of duty, militants (preferably but not essentially, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’) have not been blamed. Well, I know it would look really bad if the USA admitted that militants had got into Fort Bragg, or Camp Pendleton. But still.

Another cause of the traffic jams afflicting Lahore, the NA-120 by-election, is over. The people have spoken, and told Imran Khan to shut up. To drown his sorrows, he should go to Barcelona. Not only does it need his services for a sit-in against corruption, but it is also distributing free cocaine kits to users. Barcelona is also due to hold a referendum about Aragon leaving Spain. Gives Imran a chance.