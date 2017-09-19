LAHORE - The provincial counterterrorism department arrested a terror suspect during a raid in Model Town, official sources said on Monday. They said the suspect, not identified yet, was working as a driver at a house close the residence of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the posh area of Model Town.

The CTD team also seized a suicide jacket, explosive material and electronic devices from him. The man was allegedly planning to target chief minister’s convoy since he was living near the residence of Shehbaz Sharif, an official said. He also said the terror suspect was working as a driver in the house of a senior government official.

Police sources did not give further details about the alleged suicide bomber. They said that raids were under way to nab the accomplices and facilitators of the terrorist. The suspect was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Gas leak kills two workers

Two workers were suffocated to death and two others were seriously affected by gas leak at a fruit storage house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday.

Rescue workers said that all the four men fell unconscious when they arrived at the storage house near Multan Chungi for routine work on Monday morning. Ammonia gas used in fruit processing caused the incident.

As a result, two men died on the spot and another two were shifted to a hospital in unconscious condition.

The deceased were identified by police as 15-year-old Omar Farooq and 24-year-old Akhtar. Similarly, Irshad and Habeeb were shifted to a hospital. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Two motorcycle lifters held

City police on Monday said they arrested two motorcycle lifters during a raid in the Manawan police area.

Police also seized three stolen motorcycles and two pistols from them. The arrested men were identified by police as Iqbal alias Bala and Usman alias Shafique.

A police spokesman said that a police team headed by the Manawan SHO raided a house and arrested both car lifters.

He also claimed that the arrested men were wanted to the police in at least five cases of bike lifting. Further investigation was under way.