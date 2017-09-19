LAHORE - Plan International, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, District Education Department and Good Thinker, organised sessions for 191 teachers and principals of girls primary and elementary schools to raise awareness about protecting children from sexual abuse in Kasur.

A similar session was held for 154 male teachers from boys primary and elementary schools. The session was arranged against the backdrop of sexual abuse of children on a large scale in Kasur in recent past.

The secretary, joint secretary and director general of the Ministry of Human Rights visited Lahore and Kasur to explore reasons for an increase in child abuse incidents and develop interventions for protection of children.

Speaking at these sessions, speakers highlighted the impact of abuse on children and the role teachers could play in raising awareness about self-protection.

“All children have the right to protection. They have the right to survive, to be safe, to belong, to be heard, to receive adequate care and to grow up in a protective environment,” said Rabiya Javeri Agha, federal secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights

CEO for Education in Kasur Zulfiqar Ali said, “Children are our future and a great asset. We need to inform them about self-protection in order to make them useful and proactive members of the society.”

“Protection and monitoring are essential tools for positive growth of children. Teaching children on how to protect themselves in different situations helps empower them and make them responsible individuals,” said Samina Sardar- Child Protection Adviser for Plan International Pakistan.