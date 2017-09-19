LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested two men for their alleged involvement in Rs67 million embezzlement, in connivance with ex-Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Mian Abdul Rauf.

Both the accused, Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Naseem, played a role in embezzlement of Rs67 million, allocated for expansion of Pattoki Chuniyan Road. The amount was deposited in the account of Mian Abdul Rauf by Punjab Highways Department as compensation money for acquisition of land for the road expansion. NAB Lahore has arrested Mian Abdul Rauf and six other accused and the recovery of the embezzled money is under way under the plea bargain deal. References against all arrested accused have been filed in an accountability court, which granted their physical remand till Sept 28.