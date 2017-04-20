LAHORE - Electronic voting system and comprehensive electoral reforms need of the hour to conduct free and fair upcoming general elections. Parliamentary committee for electoral reforms did not come up with reforms agenda that shows the no seriousness of politicians to reform the electoral system.

These views were stated by speakers in a seminar titled “Election reforms in Pakistan’ arranged by Elaf Club Lahore at Molana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Auditorium on Wednesday.

Speakers included Former vice chancellor Punjab University Professor Dr Najma Najam, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Mujahid Mansoori, Rana Amir Ahmed Khan, Brigadier (rtd) Riaz Haider, Khalifa Ziaul Din, Dr CM Hanif, and Dr Shafiq Jalandhari. The session was moderated by Majeed Ghani.

Mujahid Mansoori, Professor of Mass Communication, addressing the seminar said that electoral reforms were the need of the hour if we want free and fair upcoming general elections. “There were huge irregularities in the 2013 general elections and political leadership of the country promised for electoral reforms. A parliamentary committee for electoral reforms was made but unfortunately till date nation is unaware about the progress of the committee,” he said.

The judicial explanation of article of Pakistan constitution 63 for disqualifications for membership of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and article 62 for qualifications for membership of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) will only be the ray of hope for conducting free and fair general elections, he said.

He said If Panama Case verdict explains the article 62 and 63 of constitution then it would be historic because both of these articles had inducted later in the constitution. “Both articles were not part of Constitution of 1973,” Dr Mansoori said.

“Political Parties Act which needs to be implemented in true and letter spirit but irony is that the act is completely unaddressed and paralyzed. We can learn from Indian Election Commission and how empower it has been throughout the history, “he said.

Dr Shafiq Jalandhari said Elaf Club Lahore has been regularly conducting discussion forums on national issues and contributed in society reformation being part of a civil society.

Majeed Ghani said election commission of Pakistan should be given administrative and economic powers to conduct the elections and use of technology should be ensures in upcoming general elections.

Punjab University former principle of Law College said Dr CM Hanif Pakistan’s elections laws are among world best law ever drafted and all we need is to implement in it.