LAHORE - A ceremony was held at Government Muslim High School No 1, Rehman Street Brandreth Road to mark its 100-year of establishment.

The sitting was presided over by Hussain Ahmed Shirazi in which a large number of former and current students participated. A cake was also cut on the occasion.

Sherazi paid tributes to the school faculty who had produced many professionals to serve the motherland.

At the end, former and present faculty members were awarded with certificates, shields and cash awards in recognition of their services.





PR