LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore sizzled in severe heat wave on Wednesday with experts predicting the harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Large scale loadshedding and water shortage multiplied miseries of heat stricken people, especially in big cities including Lahore.

Unusual rise in mercury level has broken years old records of high temperature for April in many cities with experts predicting further increase in the intensity of heat wave due to abundance of sunshine and lack of significant rains.

Larkana remained hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius, breaking 17 years old record of highest temperature in April. In 2000, mercury touched 48.5C in Larkana. Mercury touched 48C in Sibbi, breaking 36 years old record of highest temperature of 47C for April.

Similarly, records of highest temperature in DI Khan and Faisalabad were also broken where mercury touched 45C and 44.5C respectively. Previous records of highest temperature in these two cities were set 10 years ago with mercury touching 44C.

In Lahore, people avoided unnecessarily coming out to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

Lahore canal as usual attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youths but also elderly people were seen taking bath in the canal water.

At some places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured water.

According to experts, shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country. Very hot weather is expected in central/south Punjab, Sindh and south Balochistan. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.