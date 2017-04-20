LAHORE -The LHC issued notice to University of Engineering and Technology’s vice chancellor in a petition challenging alleged illegal appointment of varsity’s registrar and controller examination.

Abdul Rauf, a citizen, had filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka and submitted that thirteen year experience was required for any person to be appointed as registrar of the varsity or as controller examination.

The persons who had been appointed on these posts lacked the required experience, the petitioner said. The counsel said that both appointments had been made in violation of statutory rules of UET Officers Appointment Act 1996. He also said that the VC should be held liable for these

appointments.

The counsel drew attention of the court saying that the letters written by Punjab auditor general department and also letter written by higher education department clearly stated that the illegal appointments made by VC should be removed and both registrar and controller examination should be

appointed on merit.

At this, the court expressed concerns over the alleged illegal appointments of registrar and controller examination with the varsity. Justice Shujat Ali Khan directed the higher education department and vice Chancellor UET to submit parawise comments within four weeks and adjourned the hearing for a month.

LHC SEEKS LAWYER’S AFFIDAVIT

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed counsel of an alleged terrorist of Peshawar Army Public School massacre to submit his affidavit if the judge of the trial court had given inappropriate remarks against his client during the case proceedings.

A lawyer of APS massacre’s suspect Saleemullah had alleged that a judge of the anti-terrorism court holding trail of his client had given some inappropriate remarks about his client that ‘he was a terrorist’.

He moved an application to the LHC seeking transfer of his case over the judge’s alleged remarks. He submitted that after such remarks, the judge cannot hold proceedings of the case of his client because he had spoken his mind. “Nobody could be called guilty unless he is proven guilty by the court,” the lawyer submitted and requested the court to transfer his case to some other anti-terrorism court.

At this, chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah sought his affidavit and adjourned the hearing for 10 days.

LDA crackdown on

illegal buildings

Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of Lahore Development Authority demolished site offices, boundary walls, roads and other infrastructure of six illegal housing schemes on Wednesday.

These schemes included Urban Homes, New Kashmir Housing Scheme, Zeeshan Housing Scheme, a scheme opposite to Madni Garden, Model Enclave Housing Scheme and Green Cap Housing Scheme.