LAHORE -Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday hoped that justice would be done in Panama papers’ case.

However, he said the prime minister would have been sent to jail much earlier if he had been of PPP.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside National Accountability Courts after his appearance in illegal appointments’ case.

Raja said PPP leaders always respected the courts and proved their innocence in the courts. Commenting about his alleged role in illegal appointments, he said that his only fault was that he gave jobs to unemployed people.

Earlier, he appeared before the court in alleged illegal appointments with Gepco. However, the judge was on leave due to which the proceedings simply adjourned until May 6.