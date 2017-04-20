LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Wednesday appointed District & Sessions Judge Mahrukh Aziz as new director general of Punjab Judicial Academy.

The chief justice made the appointment while exercising his powers as Chairman of Governors of Punjab Judicial Academy.

The former DG, Uzma Akhtar Chughtai, was directed to report to the Lahore High Court for further

orders.

CJ Shah also ordered transfer and posting of nine district & sessions judges including Bushra Zaman from Lahore (awaiting posting) to Narowal, Sohail Nasir from Attock to Rawalpindi, Aqil Hassan Chohan from Lahore (Customs Court) to Attock, Malik Munir Ahmad Joiya from Lahore (Punjab Labour Court-II) to Lodhran, Muhammad Azam from Lahore (ATC-II) to Chiniot, Shakil Ahmad from Rawalpindi to Lahore, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan from Narowal to Lahore, Ch Zafar Iqbal Naeem from Chiniot to Lahore, and Haroon Latif Khan from Lodhran to Lahore.

The last four judicial officers have been directed to report to the LHC for further postings/orders.

Meanwhile, the chief justice appointed Civil Judge Shazia Munawar Makhdoom as Deputy Registrar (IT) at Directorate of District Judiciary, Lahore.