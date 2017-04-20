LAHORE - The provincial police have finalised a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order on streets as country’s top court is going to announce “historic decision” with the regard to Panama case involving Prime Minister and his family today.

A senior officer told The Nation last night that the police would throw a massive security blanket in Lahore with heavy deployment of police force across the city to ensure foolproof security. Heavy police contingents will be deployment on streets and important roads on Thursday morning, the officer said.

“The mobile squads and police response units are asked to intensify armed patrolling in important areas,” the officer said.

The central police office on Wednesday issued a circular and directed the Lahore capital city police officer and all regional and district police officers of the province to implement the security plan according to the standard operating procedure in order to avert any untoward incident.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation and the expected court decision on 20.04.2017, it is directed that foolproof security arrangements may please be ensured.” Senior police officers were also directed to hold special meetings at police headquarters to ensure appropriate security measures.

“Security of the vital installations, government offices, media houses, offices of public and political parties and public places” must be ensured with special emphasis around fuel stations. “There should be zero tolerance against display of arms/ aerial firing.”

The official circular further says that all the regional and district police officers should effectively utilise all available resources to maintain law and order in the province. The field officers were also directed to ensure proper briefings for the policemen prior to their deployment at duty points.

Similarly, the police would leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and properties of the public.

A divisional police officer said that the police squads would react quickly if protesters tried to ransack public properties. “We have a proper security plan to deal with the expected protesters. The miscreants will be dealt with iron hand,” the officer said and preferred his name not to be mentioned.