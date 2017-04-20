LAHORE - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan’s first LNG-based Bhikki Power Plant in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

The plant has a total power generation capacity of 1,180 megawatts, out of which 717 megawatts will be added to the national grid immediately. An amount of Rs53 billion has been saved from this project, according to the PML-N government.

As many as Rs320 billion will saved in next 30 years from the project completed in a short period of 18 months, it further said.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, CM Shehbaz said hard work of a number of days and nights under the leadership of PM Nawaz to overcome energy crisis is bearing fruit and expressed the hope that completion of energy projects will eliminate loadshedding.

He vowed the energy crisis will be eliminated by the end of 2017 or start of 2018.

Speakig on the occasion, the CM came hard on the oppostion Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for staging sit-ins due to which, he said, the country’s economy suffered badly and power projects delayed.

“In 2014, the Chinese president was due to visit Pakistan but his trip was postponed due to PTI sit-ins and 10 months of the nation affected by loadshedding were wasted,” Shehbaz said.

Had precious time of the nation not been wasted due to sit-in, all these agreements would have been signed a year earlier and several power projects would have completed by now, he added.

Taking on Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party, the CM said that those who deposited more than six billion rupees of public money in their Swiss banks are now levelling false allegations against those who saved billions of rupees in development projects.

“Instead of lamenting on past mistakes we should learn lesson from them and proceed forward,” he suggested.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked his brother and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for attending the inaugural ceremony of Bhikki Power Project. “Prime minister has arrived here to open doors of employment for thousands of those who have turned jobless due to loadshedding,” he added.

According to the official estimates, the Bhikki power plant will produce 1180MW, Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant 1200MW, and Baloki plant 1200MW.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed the whole nation is witness to transparency in these development projects “which does not exist in papers but has become a reality”.

He went on to say that nobody has courage to get or give bribe of even a single penny in mega power projects planted under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“These projects are excellent example of transparency, top quality and speed.

“The machine installed in Guddu power plant has efficiency of 54.5 per cent while efficiency of machines installed in Bhikki power plant is 61.6 per cent and efficiency of power plant installed in Havili Bahadur Shah and Baloki is even better than them,” he added.

Talking about the Panamagate verdict which is due today, CM Shehbaz said a judge of Supreme Court during the hearing of Panama case remarked that such a ruling will be given which will be remembered for 20 years. “We highly regard the apex court, but the nation will not be able to forget even after 40 years the power projects which are being completed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif due to hard work, transparency and excellent speed,” he stated.

For increased loadshedding, the CM blamed decrease in water level in rivers “which is a natural process”. However, on the other hand, he also called for stern action against the officers responsible for transmission line losses and load management.

“Load-shedding will be eliminated under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but strict punishment should be given to those who are trying to hinder this process,” he stated.

In the end of his speech, Shehbaz sharif thanked federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Principal Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, bankers, Thermal Power Company Chairman Arif Saeed, and the whole team for cooperation in the power projects.

He also expressed gratutude to US ambassador and consul general for their cooperation.

Earlier, CEO Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company Ahad Cheema gave briefing on the project. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, federal and provincial ministers, lawmakers, Chinese envoys, bureaucrats, journalists, and people belonging to various walks of life were present on the occasion.