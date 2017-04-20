LAHORE - CIA police Wednesday claimed to have arrested three men in connection with the brutal murder of Punjab University’s female professor who was found butchered at her official residence early Tuesday.

Sixty-year-old Prof Tahira, who belonged to Ahmadi community, was living alone in university’s Professors Colony. The lady had served at the Punjab University’s Molecular Genetics department. Presently, she was working on a contract after her retirement.

According to a police spokesman, an electrician and his two accomplices were arrested by CIA police during a raid late Tuesday night. Police identified the main suspect as Sajjad Ali, said to be an electrician at the Punjab University. Hammad and Suneel Masih were also taken into custody for planning the killing. They were friends of the main suspect, police said.

According to CIA police, the arrested suspects during preliminary investigations confessed to the investigators that they killed the lady for money. The attacker fled after collecting a mobile phone and cash from the house. Police investigators said Sajjad was caught red-hand when he was stealing cash from her purse. So, he killed the lady with a paper knife. The police also filed a murder case the suspects. Further investigations were underway.