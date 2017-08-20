LAHORE - Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given a blank cheque to help Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa government for overcoming dengue.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations Punjab on Saturday, the minister said that technical expertise and resources would be provided to the KP government for this purpose.

Imran Nazir said the department has already sent a team of experts comprising senior entomologists to Peshawar for assisting the KP government. “I am also leaving for KP tomorrow (Sunday) along with convener of Dengue Experts Advisory Group Prof Faisal Masood,” he added.

“On the direction of CM Punjab, I contacted KP Health minister and conveyed the offer of help for dengue control. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan also telephoned his counterpart in KP.”

Imran Nazir said mobile health units from Mianwali have also been moved to Peshawar to provide medical cover to the patients. Punjab has learned a lot while facing dengue epidemic in 2011 and would extend technical guideline, training of staff and case management, he told the media.

He informed technical experts and clinicians will train master trainers and guide doctors regarding SOPs of medical treatment.

“Sri Lankan experts helped out Punjab and extended all out cooperation, technical guidelines to control dengue epidemic in 2011. After that, we evolved a system for dengue control. We will not do politics and extend full support/help to brothers in KP,” he concluded.

MINISTER FOR ENSURING SOPS IMPLEMENTATION

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has directed ensuring implementation on SOPs regarding treatment and handling of dengue patients.

Only trained doctors should be deputed for the treatment of dengue patients, the minister said while chairing meeting of administrative heads of the hospitals for reviewing arrangements at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Health Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Dr Somia Iqtidar and officers of PITB also attended the meeting.

Salman Rafiq directed special arrangements in Rawalpindi in the wake of dengue epidemic in KP. He directed arrangements for treatment of Congo patients in the wake of Eidul Azha.

OUR STAFF REPORTER