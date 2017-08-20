LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will hear cases at Supreme Court Lahore registry during next week, according to a roaster issued on Saturday. A division bench, headed by CJP and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up the cases from August 21 to August 25. Another two-member bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the cases from August 22 to 25.

Meanwhile, at the LHC, 20 single bench and 8 division bench will hear the cases.

LHC to take up Multan lawyers’ contempt matter tomorrow

A larger bench headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will take up the contempt of court matter against Multan bench’s lawyers on Monday.

Lahore High Court Bar Association (Multan) President Sher Zaman Qureshi and Syed Qaisar Abbas are facing charges of ransacking the courtroom of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

CJ Shah took notice of the matter and withdrew judges from Multan bench and summoned the contemnors over their act. Later, the CJ restored functioning of the bench but since the first day of the incident, main contemnor Sher Zaman Qureshi has not appeared before the bench.

COPS CLUELESS ABOUT MISSING STUDENT

Factory Area police are clueless about a ninth class student who was kidnapped earlier this month.

Family members of 12-year-old Faisal said he had gone to his academy on August 2 and did not return home. On Saturday, the police registered an FIR against unknown people.

