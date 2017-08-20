LAHORE - The Punjab government has approved financial assistance package for families of civil servants who die during service, a notification said.

“The Punjab government has approved financial assistance package for families of civil servants who die while in service w.e.f 22.02.2017,” it is learnt.

Moreover, the finance department has notified amendments to the Punjab General Provident Fund Rules 1978 and revised subscription rates for all officers.

The government decision is being hailed by the government employees. An administrative secretary told The Nation that it was a good move of the provincial government.

On the other hand, Tariq Baig advocate and a private school teacher, Ejaz Baloch, termed it ‘a discriminatory act’ of the government. They said it was responsibility of the state to provide security - social and legal - to all the citizens regardless of their status whether they are public servants or not. “Who would take care of the private sector employees who die during service,” they questioned.

“The state is only serving the interests of those who are in service, but not those who are taxpayers,” they regretted.

As per documents, the lump-sum grant for the government employees on their death during service will be as following:

For BPS 20 and above it will be Rs4 million that was earlier Rs2mn; for BPS 18-19, Rs3.40m against Rs1.6m existing rate; and for BP16-17, Rs2.5m against former rate of Rs1m.

Moreover, the revised grant rate for officials falling in BPS 11-15 will be Rs2.20m that was earlier Rs0.80m; for BPS 5-10, the new rates will be Rs1.9m against Rs0.60m; and for lower grade-four staff, the death grant will be Rs1.6m as compared to the earlier financial package of Rs0.4m.

The deceased’s family shall be allowed salary, along with annual increases in the pay.

After the date of superannuation, family pension shall be allowed as per the Punjab Civil Services Pension Rules 1967.

The family of the deceased civil servant shall be allowed retention of government accommodation till the age of superannuation as per provisions of the CSR read with the Allotment Policy issued by S&GAD.

The educational scholarship is allowed to children of deceased civil servants (up to 3 children) out of Benevolent Fund as prescribed in the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Funds Part I & II (Disbursement) Rules 1965 & 1966.

Appointment of one child or widow in BS-1 to BS-11 (including the post of Patwari and Junior Clerk) on contract or regular basis will be made as per provisions of rules.

Marriage grant as prescribed in the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Funds Part I & II (Disbursement) Rules 1965 & 1966 will also be ensured.

Free health facilities as per their entitlement during service of the family of the deceased civil servant under the provisions of the West Pakistan Medical (Attendance) Rules, 1959 will also be available. The pension or General Provident Fund Sanctioning Authority in the Department shall be nominated as counsel to assist the family in finalization of provision of entire package to deceased’s family within the shortest possible time. Moreover, the GP Fund shall be paid to the deceased’s family as per provisions of the Punjab General Provident Fund Rules, 1978. Monthly Benevolent Grant shall be paid to the family as prescribed in the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Funds (Disbursement).

So far as a monthly subscription from the officers’ Basic Pay Scales for provident fund is concerned, it will be as per the following rates:

For BPS-22, the subscription will be Rs9,880 per month; for BS-21, Rs8,940; for BS-20, Rs8,050; for BS-19, Rs7,180; for BS-18, Rs5,360; for BS-17, Rs4,270; for BS-16, Rs3,340; for BS-15, Rs2,890; for BS-14, Rs2,620; for BS-13, Rs2,400; for BS-12, Rs2,220; for BS-11, Rs1,290; for BS-10, Rs1,210; for BS-09, Rs1,140; for BS-08, Rs1,070; for BS-07, Rs1,010; for BS-06, Rs950; for BS-05 Rs890; for BS-04, Rs830; for BS-03, Rs770; for BS-02, Rs710; and for BS-01, Rs400.

