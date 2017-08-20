LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stopped his party legislators, leaders and office-bearers from issuing statements against state institutions.

The chief minister has appealed to party representatives that they should not say anything that could hurt respect of state institutions directly or indirectly. He said that Pakistan could not afford a clash between institutions therefore restraint should be observed while issuing statements.

Separately, Shehbaz said on Saturday that all development projects in the province were being completed on a fast pace so that people could benefit from them. All resources are being used for speedy progress of the province and prosperity of people, the chief minister said while talking to his party legislators here on Saturday.

Shehbaz said that mega projects had been completed in the province at the cost of billions of rupees. He said, “Every penny from the public money is being spent in a transparent manner on the welfare and provision of basic facilities to the masses.” He said that transparency, quality and speed were hallmarks of the Punjab government. A new example has been set in the country by saving billions of rupees from funds allocated for development projects, he said.

The chief minister said that merit was the only way to achieve the goal of speedy progress and prosperity. For this reason, he said, the Punjab government had implemented the policy of transparency and merit and promoted merit in every sector. He said recruitments to all departments had been made purely on merit and talented people had been given their right. He said revolutionary measures had been taken in health, education, agriculture and other sectors and small farmers had been given interest-free loans first time in the history of the country. He said these loans would benefit more than 600,000 small farmers.

The chief minister said the Kissan Package worth billions of rupees had laid the foundation of a revolution in the agriculture sector and measures had been taken for prosperity of small farmers and development of the agriculture sector. He said effective measures had been taken to eliminate trade of spurious medicines and state-of-the-art drug testing labs had been set up in the province where qualified people had been appointed to do various jobs.

Shehbaz said billions of rupees were being spent every year on provision of free medicines to people and all schemes in the health sector were being completed on a fast track. He said that effective steps had been taken for eradication of hepatitis. He said that scope of hepatitis filter clinics was being expanded to all districts. He said the government was committed to making the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said that people were benefitting from public welfare programmes launched by the PML-N government.

TRIBUTE TO RUTH PFAU

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message on funeral of Dr Ruth Pfau that she was a hope of life for leprosy patients and she had rendered invaluable and memorable services to eliminate TB and leprosy from Pakistan. He said that people of Pakistan valued the services of Dr Ruth and paid her tributes. Her services will be remembered forever, he added.

