LAHORE - Faisal Mir, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate who is contesting the upcoming by-election in the NA-120 constituency, has said he will challenge candidature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid because her party had allegedly received foreign funding.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Mir said he had already filed an election petition against PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz and an election tribunal would take up his petition on Monday. He said he had pointed out a number of contradictions in Kalsoom’s nomination papers when she filed her papers, but the returning officer did not accept them. Kalsoom, he said, had an ‘aqama’ (work permit) of a company she was vice chairperson of, but she mentioned in her nomination papers that she was a housewife. He said Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz had given billions of rupees in gifts to their father Nawaz Sharif, but surprisingly they did not give any money to their mother who had declared in her nomination papers that she owned just Rs100,000 jewellery and Rs20 million assets. He said after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as member of the parliament his name could not be used with the name of his party, which had awarded ticket to Kalsoom.

Introducing himself, Faisal said he started his political career during his student life and he was jailed during the Zia regime due to his association with the PPP. He said that he had contested his last election against Zaeem Qadri of the PML-N. To a question about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s participation in his campaign, he said if journalists want Bilawal to take part in his election campaign he would convey this message to his party chief.

About the NA-120 constituency, he said that voters in this constituency had several complaints against the ruling PML-N, which failed to do anything for them despite the fact that it had been in the government for the last 10 years. He said that after announcement of the election schedule the PML-N government had started development work in the constituency in violation of the election code. He asked the Election Commission to take notice of it.

OUR STAFF REPORTER