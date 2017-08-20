LAHORE - Punjab University and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding to share human and technical resources in research and development.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which Punjab University VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, SZABMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, PU Centre of Excellence for Molecular Biology (CEMB) Director Prof Dr Tayyeb Husnain, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, PU Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and renowned orthopedic surgeon Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Awais, Director External Linkages Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, SZABMU Registrar Dr Ayesha and others were present. According to MoU, CEMB and SZABMU would exchange and disseminate scientific data, skills and techniques and would utilise advanced research facilities and clinical materials in their respective laboratories in cooperative projects of research.