LAHORE: Unidentified thieves got away with gold, cash and valuables from a house in Mozang’s Chah Chandi area on Saturday. Tayyab Ijaz, a factory worker, told the Mozang police the thieves 22 tola gold, Rs10,000 in cash and some clothes when he was out with his wife to visit a family member at a local hospital. Police have registered an FIR agaisnt unknown persons while investigation is in process. –Staff Report