LAHORE - The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has signed a Memorundum of Understanding with a Japanese company for faculty and students’ exposure.

UMT Lahore and the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS), Tokyo, inked the MOU for mutual collaboration, faculty and students’ exposure, students’ fellowship, internship and volunteer exchange programme. The ceremony took place at UMT where Director General Abid Shirwani and AOTS chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi signed the document.

Speaking on the occasion, Abid Shirwani said under this MoU, both organisations will promote joint research publication activities aiming at the advancement of human resource, industrial relations and development through scholarship, research proposal grants and paper submission opportunities in Japan and abroad. “UMT is offering maximum exposure to its students as well as faculty to get benefits of linkages with international organisations, NGOs and government institutions,” he said, adding that this agreement would prove very useful in terms of faculty and students’ growth and enhancing linkages between academia and industry.





OUR STAFF REPORTER